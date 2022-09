Spanish painter and sculptor Cristobal Gabarron creates a mural commemorating the the 21st anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City on 11 September 2022. EFE/ Angel Colmenares

Spanish painter and sculptor Cristobal Gabarron creates a mural commemorating the the 21st anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City on 11 September 2022. EFE/ Angel Colmenares

Spanish painter and sculptor Cristobal Gabarron creates a mural commemorating the the 21st anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City on 11 September 2022. EFE/ Angel Colmenares

Spanish painter and sculptor Cristobal Gabarron has created a mural in Manhattan that was inspired by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and commemorates the 21st anniversary of that fateful day.

The work was part of the Ambito initiative, which the Gabarron Foundation is carrying out over a 24-month period in different countries to mark 30 years since the founding of that New York-based institution.