Spanish actress Carmen Barrantes poses during an interview with EFE on May 16, 2019, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Santiago Carbone

Spanish actresses Carmen Barrantes (left) and Laura Gomez-Lacueva pose during an interview with EFE on May 16, 2019, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Santiago Carbone

A play that Spanish theater company La Zaranda will present this weekend in Uruguay's capital aims to stir people's emotions by upholding the enduring value of poetry and beauty in a frenetic and troubled world.

Titled "La extinta poetica," it will be performed on Saturday and Sunday at Montevideo's Teatro Solis.