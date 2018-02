Photo provided by the Madrid City Hall of an emergency med-tech attending to the 3-day-old baby, a girl, who was abandoned by her 21-year-old Paraguayan mother on the steps of a Madrid church on Jan. 31, 2018. Police arrested the mother shortly thereafter. EFE-EPA/Madrid City Hall - Editorial Use Only

Spain's National Police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Paraguayan woman who abandoned her three-day-old baby at the door of a church in Madrid's Tetuan district and who was later found while packing her suitcase to flee.

Madrid Emergency Services personnel told EFE that the baby, a girl, was abandoned on the steps of a side door to the Santa Maria Micaela y San Enrique Church.