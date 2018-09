Spanish National Police agents search one truck at the end of a local holiday in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, Sept. 10, 2018. EFE/F.G. Guerrero

Spanish police have detained at least 24 migrants who were Monday trying to reach Spain from North Africa by smuggling themselves inside fairground attractions about to set sail aboard ships, authorities said.

Sources linked to Spain's regional Interior Ministry said that as of just past midday, 35 fairground attractions had been searched inside the backs of some 19 large trucks as they were preparing to go aboard ferries from Spain's North African enclave of Melilla bound for the continent.