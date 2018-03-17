Police in the Spanish region of Catalonia said they would investigate how a group of foreign visitors managed scale part of Barcelona's famous Sagrada Familia cathedral and upload footage of their escapades onto Youtube, amid complaints Saturday that city police were too slow to react to the call-out.

The video depicts a group of English-speaking visitors to Barcelona climbing up scaffolding attached to the facade of Antoni Gaudi's iconic building at night, before evading security and running away.