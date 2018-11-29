Police have warned consumers that close to a million euros (more than $1 million) of fake ham purporting to be of the prized Spanish variety known as jamón ibérico have hit the market after stating on Thursday they had arrested six suspects and placed two more under investigation over the scam.

Detectives seized 4,233 legs of ham that were falsely advertised as jamón ibérico, one of Spain's most luxurious foods, some of which comes from pigs fed exclusively on acorns, which has a protected designation of origin status, officials said.