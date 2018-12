Music icon Shakira seems about to be charged by prosecutors in Barcelona for allegedly defrauding the Spanish treasury of 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. EFE-EPA/Carlos Duran Araujo/File

Prosecutors in Barcelona plan to present criminal charges against music icon Shakira for allegedly defrauding the Spanish treasury of 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The singer's attorneys have been informed that she will face charges, judicial sources told EFE Friday.