Pensioners gather at the square of Bilbao City Hall to defend a decent public pensions system, in the Basque Country, northern Spain, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

Retirees in Spain's Basque region on Monday staged a protest calling for dignified pension payments and warning against the parties in the country trying to use the schemes to their own political advantage.

Scores joined the demonstration outside the City Hall in Bilbao campaigning in favor of a minimum monthly pension payment of 1,080 euros ($1,304) amid added concerns that a recent deal agreed on by the regional and national government would not guarantee that pensions remained in check with inflation.