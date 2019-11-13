Spain's King Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (C), accompanied by the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrel (L), tour the Plaza de Armas square in Havana, Cuba, on 13 November 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spain's King Felipe VI (2-R) and Queen Letizia (2-L), accompanied by Cuban historian Eusebio Leal (R) and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrel (L), tour the Palacio de los Capitanes in Havana, Cuba, on 13 November 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spain's King Felipe VI (C-R) and Queen Letizia (C-L), accompanied by Cuban historian Eusebio Leal (R) and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrel (2-L), tour the Plaza de Armas square in Havana, Cuba, on 13 November 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia began the second day of their state visit to Cuba by going to the site where Havana was founded, three days before the 500th anniversary of the founding of the city by Spanish colonists.

Together with the head of the Havana Historian's Office and, for decades, the person in charge of the rehabilitation of the city's architectural heritage, Eusebio Leal, the royal couple returned to Havana's historic old section after their stroll through several streets there on Tuesday.