Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia began the second day of their state visit to Cuba by going to the site where Havana was founded, three days before the 500th anniversary of the founding of the city by Spanish colonists.
Together with the head of the Havana Historian's Office and, for decades, the person in charge of the rehabilitation of the city's architectural heritage, Eusebio Leal, the royal couple returned to Havana's historic old section after their stroll through several streets there on Tuesday.