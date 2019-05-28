Sherry is enjoying a rise in popularity across the globe and a new generation of wine lovers is now able to enjoy these flavorful wines in places as far flung as Tokyo and Sydney thanks to bars dedicated to showcasing a broad range of these products from the southwest of Spain. EFE

According to experts who have gathered at the second Jerez Forum in southern Spain, it is the alcoholic beverage’s versatility, which can be served as an aperitif or a dessert wine, which lends itself to this booming business which has generated a sturdy global fanbase.