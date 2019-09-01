Spanish singer Alejandro performed at New York City's famous Madison Square Garden on Saturday and dedicated his concert to the undocumented immigrants in the country, popularly known as "Dreamers."

This was the second concert after the opener in Chicago on Aug. 28 of Sanz's sold-out United States tour to promote his new studio album El Disco, as well as a new movement in defense of Dreamers – who get their name from the DREAM Act, a bill that aimed to grant legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought in to US by their parents as children. EFE-EPA