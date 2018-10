Photograph provided Oct. 14 showing historian Gerardo Caetano during the release of a commemorative edition of Roa Bastos's masterpiece "I, the Supreme" in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Photograph provided Oct. 14 showing National Academy of Letters director Wilfredo Penco during the release of a commemorative edition of Roa Bastos's masterpiece "I, the Supreme" in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Uruguay's National Academy of Letters released this weekend a commemorative edition of Paraguayan author Augusto Roa Bastos's literary masterpiece "I, the Supreme" to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

"A supreme work of Latin American literature," academy president Wilfredo Penco told EFE about the novel homaged on Saturday.