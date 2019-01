A women's dormitory at Manga Art Hotel, which opens in February in Tokyo, Japan, with the aim of satisfying readers' appetites and showcasing unknown gems of the genre. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN

A men's dormitory at Manga Art Hotel, which opens in February in Tokyo, Japan, with the aim of satisfying readers' appetites and showcasing unknown gems of the genre. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN

A woman looks through books at the Manga Art Hotel, which opens in February in Tokyo with the aim of satisfying readers' appetites and showcasing unknown gems of the genre. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN

Manga Art Hotel opens in February in Tokyo, Japan, with the aim of satisfying readers' appetites and showcasing unknown gems of the genre. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN

Spending the night surrounded by manga comics and lost in their stories is what the Manga Art Hotel in Tokyo proposes to its potential guests when it opens its doors in February.

The accommodation concept is similar to that of a capsule hotel with 2-meter-long, 1.2m-wide and 1m-tall cubbies in an immaculate white space with shelves full of reading material that allows guests to literally spend the night surrounded by comics.