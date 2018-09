An undated handout photo made available by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on Sept. 16, 2018 shows the sandstone statue of Sphinx that was recently discovered in Kom Ombo temple in Aswan, Egypt. EPA-EFE/Egyptian Ministry Of Antiquities

A 2000-year-old sandstone sphinx statue was recently uncovered by chance during an Egyptian archaeological dig at Kom Ombo temple in the southern province of Aswan, as documented in photos made available to epa on Sunday.

Archeologists were attempting to lower the ground water level at the dig site when they came across the buried sphinx.