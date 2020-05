A villager shows the body parts of animals killed by poachers near the Yala National park in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. 10 April 2020 (issued 15 May 2020). EFE/EPA/Sri Lankan Wildlife office HANDOUT ONLY FOR EDITORIAL USE / NO SALE / NO ARCHIVE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Poachers in Sri Lanka may have killed an estimated 600 wild birds and animals each day amid increased number illegal hunting incidents since the government imposed a countrywide curfew in late March to stem the rise of COVID-19 infections.

The nationwide lockdown has triggered food crisis and unemployment due to a COVID-19 induced lockdown with environmentalists warning that wildlife poaching may have spiked in rural parts of the island nation. EFE-EPA