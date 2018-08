Chiu Chow opera performers chat backstage during a performance in the New Territories in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 22, 2018 (issued Aug. 23, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Guests attend a banquet during a Chiu Chow opera performance in the New Territories in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 22, 2018 (issued Aug. 23, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A guest watches a Chiu Chow opera performance in the New Territories in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 22, 2018 (issued Aug. 23, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A Chiu Chow opera performer puts on makeup backstage during a performance in the New Territories in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 22, 2018 (issued Aug. 22, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

On a busy night at the Chiu Chow opera in Hong Kong, front seats were reserved for spirits being entertained throughout the Hungry Ghost Festival, which continued Thursday.

The festival, which culminates on Ghost Day on Saturday, is celebrated by Taoists and Buddhists throughout Asia during the seventh lunar month.