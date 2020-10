A woman walks past an electronic display for K-pop boy band Bangtan Boys (also known as BTS) at a Lotte duty free shop in Seoul, South Korea, 14 October 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A woman walks past next an electronic display for K-pop boy band Bangtan Boys (also known as BTS) at a Lotte duty free shop in Seoul, South Korea, 14 October 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

People walk next a banners advertising K-pop boy band Bangtan Boy, also known as BTS, on a street in Seoul, South Korea, 14 October 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

K-pop band BTS is garnering attention ahead of their production company’s stock market debut after two online concerts that attracted more than 100 million people, though it also raises suspicions and controversy over South Korean military service or fans in China.