Photograph taken on April 11, 2019, showing a vogue dancer at a ballroom in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Irving Rodriguez

A decade ago, the vogue dancing scene was unknown in Mexico, but it has become a true cultural phenomenon spreading bonds of support among members of the country's LGTB community.

With powerful catwalk-style poses, rapid hand movements and dramatic backflips, Mexican vogue dancers challenge stereotypes, dispel prejudice and make the most of the femininity of the human form.