Visitors enjoy the scenery with flowering Japanese cherry trees in the garden park of the castle in Schwetzingen, Germany, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFEe/RONALD WITTEK

A general view of flowering Japanese cherry trees in the garden park of the castle in Schwetzingen, Germany, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A photo taken with a super wide angle lens shows flowering Japanese cherry trees in the garden park of the castle in Schwetzingen, Germany, Apr. 3,l 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Visitors enjoy the scenery with flowering Japanese cherry trees in the garden park of the castle in Schwetzingen, Germany, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Visitors to the Schwetzingen castle grounds in southwest Germany found springtide upon them Tuesday, as reported by an epa photographer.

Pink Japanese cherry blossoms, yellow daffodils and bright blue skies signaled the arrival of warmer temperatures to the central European country, where the thermometer is expected to creep to as high as 20 C (68 F) in the coming days.