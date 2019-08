Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2019, of Santiago's Plaza Italia, which acts as a kind of symbolic boundary between the upper and lower classes of the Chilean capital, two diametrically opposed socioeconomic realities whose contrast only increases the farther one gets to the north or south of it. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Sitting at the center of Santiago, Plaza Italia acts as a kind of symbolic boundary between the upper and lower classes of the Chilean capital, two diametrically opposed socioeconomic realities whose contrast only increases the farther one gets to the north or south of it.

At this strategic point, the square is the setting for social protests and celebrations of sporting triumphs, and where people from all levels of society come together. It is also an important transport hub for the capital.