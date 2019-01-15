Sri Lanka's minority Tamil community on Tuesday was celebrating Thai Pongal, a Hindu harvest festival, as leaders took the occasion to issue renewed calls for a peaceful reconciliation to the prolonged ethnic crisis in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Hindu devotees offered gifts, prayed in temples in the capital, Colombo, and cooked rice in large pots, as per tradition during this annual festival, while others renewed calls for better relations with the ethnic majority Sinhalese Buddhists in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government and the Tamil Tiger militant group fought a 25-year civil war that ended in 2009.