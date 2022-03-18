Participants in New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade on 17 March 2022 get ready to march up Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. EFE/Javier Otazu

Participants in New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade on 17 March 2022 get ready to march up Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. EFE/Javier Otazu

Participants in New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade on 17 March 2022 get ready to march up Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. EFE/Javier Otazu

After two years gone the bagpipes return to New York for Saint Patrick

New York City's famed St. Patrick's Day Parade, a celebration of the United States' Irish diaspora that is known for its bagpipes, drums and green-clad revelers, returned to Midtown Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Thursday after a two-year interruption due to coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands of New York Army National Guard members and police marched at the head of the parade, which kicked off at 11 am and was held amid a light drizzle, a demonstration of the large Irish-American presence among law enforcement and the military.