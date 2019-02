General view of the reconstruction works of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after the fire that destroyed the National Museum, the doors of the building were opened today to members of the press to show the works of recovery of what was considered one of the most important museums in the world. The fire, which occurred on the night of Sunday, September 2, destroyed in a few hours about 90% of a collection consisting of some 20 million pieces and documents that made the National Museum the largest of its kind in Latin America. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

General view of the reconstruction works of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after the fire that destroyed the National Museum, the doors of the building were opened today to members of the press to show the works of recovery of what was considered one of the most important museums in the world. The fire, which occurred on the night of Sunday, September 2, destroyed in a few hours about 90% of a collection consisting of some 20 million pieces and documents that made the National Museum the largest of its kind in Latin America. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

General view of the reconstruction works of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 12, 2019. Five months after the fire that destroyed the National Museum, the doors of the building were opened today to members of the press to show the works of recovery of what was considered one of the most important museums in the world. The fire, which occurred on the night of Sunday, September 2, destroyed in a few hours about 90% of a collection consisting of some 20 million pieces and documents that made the National Museum the largest of its kind in Latin America. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

About five months ago a major fire destroyed almost all of Rio de Janeiro's National Museum, but the team recovering what is left is optimistic and is working to rescue as many of the institution's treasures as possible.

The country's oldest museum, which housed about 20 million pieces, was largely consumed in the Sept. 2 fire, which destroyed a portion of Brazil's historical legacy and one of the most important collections in Latin America.