Georgian people toast beside a portrait of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin during the 65th anniversary of his death in a church in his native town Gori, some 80 kilometers from the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, Georgia, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Although reviled by many as a murderous dictator, Joseph Stalin continues to wield a degree of reverence in his central Georgian hometown, where on Monday nostalgic locals raised a toast to the Soviet leader on the 65th anniversary of his death, as witnessed in images released by epa.

Stalin was born in Gori, 83.7 kilometers (52 miles) to the west of the capital Tbilisi in the erstwhile Russian Empire on Dec. 8, 1878, and it was here he became a young Bolshevik activist before going on to help form the Soviet Union and eventually taking over as leader from fellow revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, where he remained at the helm of power until the end of his brutal rule with his death on this day in 1953 at the age of 74.