A Russian communist carries a portrait of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a wreath laying ceremony at Joseph Stalin's tomb as they mark the 65th anniversary of his death near the Kremlin wall in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Scores of admirers of the late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin gathered at the side of his tomb in Moscow on Monday to lay flowers marking the 65th anniversary of his death, as documented by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

Epa images showed Communist Party supporters clasping red roses and portraits of the former leader, as well as brandishing party flags as part of a wreath-laying ceremony held in Stalin's honor.