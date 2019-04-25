"Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition" marks the renowned moviemaker’s return to the United Kingdom, a place he made his home and became the backdrop to some of his most iconic films including "Full Metal Jacket" (1987) and "A Clockwork Orange" (1971), 20 years after his death.
The exhibition at London’s design museum celebrates the creative prowess of one of film history’s most celebrated directors with an extensive offering of over 500 storyboards, projections, props, costumes, objects and installations.