A prop from the film 'Full Metal Jacket' is displayed at a preview of Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition at the Design Museum in London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Costumes from the film 'The Shining' are displayed at a preview of Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition at the Design Museum in London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A prop from the film 'The Shining' is displayed at a preview of Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition at the Design Museum in London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A clapper board used on the film 'Full Metal Jacket' is displayed at a preview of Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition at the Design Museum in London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman walks on a recreation carpet from the film 'The Shining' is displayed at a preview of Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition at the Design Museum in London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Props and costume from the film 'A Clockwork Orange' are displayed at a preview of Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition at the Design Museum in London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

"Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition" marks the renowned moviemaker’s return to the United Kingdom, a place he made his home and became the backdrop to some of his most iconic films including "Full Metal Jacket" (1987) and "A Clockwork Orange" (1971), 20 years after his death.

The exhibition at London’s design museum celebrates the creative prowess of one of film history’s most celebrated directors with an extensive offering of over 500 storyboards, projections, props, costumes, objects and installations.