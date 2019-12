The first screening of "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker" – the final episode of the nine-part galactic saga – for the film crew concluded on Wednesday with a longing for hope and togetherness as the fans bid adieu to the Skywalker dynasty.

"We live in a crazy world, we live in a crazy time, and Star Wars for me was about hope and it was about community," said JJ Abrams, the director of the movie, which is set for a worldwide release on Dec. 20. EFE-EPA