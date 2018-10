Enric (L), Connor (C) and Taylor, three customers at Starbucks' new deaf-friendly store, pose after ordering coffee in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Segura

Other than the noise from the coffee machines, the only thing one can hear at the new deaf-friendly Starbucks in Washington, DC, is clients chuckling.

"This place is great. The staff is very friendly and everyone can easily communicate here. It's a great experience," Taylor, one of the customers, writes down on a notebook in response to EFE's questions.