The tombstone under which the body of late Argentine dictator Jorge Rafael Videla lies in a cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 27, 2019. EFE/AITOR DE ITURRIA

Underneath a stark, flowerless tombstone that bears only the cryptic words "Ababo Yalan" at a cemetery on the outskirts of the Argentine capital lie the mortal remains of a former dictator.

The final resting place of Jorge Rafael Videla, ruler of Argentina from 1976-81, who came to power on the back of a military uprising, is underneath a grave stone that is unremarkable to anyone passing through the Pilar Memorial Cemetery, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of Buenos Aires.