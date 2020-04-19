Evelyn Annie Hall, watches the 'One World: Together At Home' broadcast at her home in London, Britain,18 April 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A man smokes a cigarette while watching medical staff participating in the 'One World: Together At Home' broadcast at his home in Paris, France, 18 April 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Two girls watch online on their computer streaming live a global concert 'One World Together at home' in Zagreb, 18 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Oliver does The Worm as the Sickels family watches Jimmy Fallon and The Roots sing Men Without Hats' Safety Dance during the One World: Together At Home broadcast from their home in Perryville, Maryland, USA, 18 April 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT SERIO

College sophomore Abby Campbell works on homework via remote learning as she watches US band The Rolling Stones perform during the One World: Together At Home broadcast in Norfolk, Massachusetts, USA, 18 April 2020. EPA-EFE/MATT CAMPBELL

More than 100 artists and personalities from the fields of culture and politics came together at the weekend for "One World: Together at Home," a musical paying tribute to healthcare workers and which raised millions of dollars to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The livestreamed event, organized by the World Health Organization with nonprofit group Global Citizen, lasted eight hours and included social media performances and speeches – with messages of hope, and gratitude towards health professionals – culminating in a large concert in which stars such as the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder sang from their homes. EFE-EPA