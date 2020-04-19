More than 100 artists and personalities from the fields of culture and politics came together at the weekend for "One World: Together at Home," a musical paying tribute to healthcare workers and which raised millions of dollars to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The livestreamed event, organized by the World Health Organization with nonprofit group Global Citizen, lasted eight hours and included social media performances and speeches – with messages of hope, and gratitude towards health professionals – culminating in a large concert in which stars such as the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder sang from their homes. EFE-EPA