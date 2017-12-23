Bangladesh was the center stage of one of 2017's worst humanitarian crises, as around 650,000 members of the mostly muslim Rohingya minority fled violence in neighboring Myanmar to settle in sprawling refugee camps just across the border.
In mid-August, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) carried out a coordinated attack on security posts in Myanmar, sparking a violent army retaliation which led to an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas. There have been widespread reports of villages razed, women raped and thousands killed in what the UN has called "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".