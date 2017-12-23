Rohingya children play with a spinning tyre in water at the Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 December 2017 (issued 13 December 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rohingya men watch a Hindi romance film at a makeshift cafe in the Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 December 2017 (issued 13 December 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rohingya children wait for their parents to receive aid at the Balukhali food distribution centre near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, 19 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Tracey Nearmy AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rohingya refugee Anowara Begum (right) holds her 41 day old baby girl Asis Sara Begum inside their makeshift tent at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, 12 December 2017 (issued 13 December 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bangladesh was the center stage of one of 2017's worst humanitarian crises, as around 650,000 members of the mostly muslim Rohingya minority fled violence in neighboring Myanmar to settle in sprawling refugee camps just across the border.

In mid-August, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) carried out a coordinated attack on security posts in Myanmar, sparking a violent army retaliation which led to an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas. There have been widespread reports of villages razed, women raped and thousands killed in what the UN has called "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".