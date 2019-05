Photo of some supporters of the anti-abortion laws extending through the Midwest and South of the United States that defy the legalization of abortion in force since 1973 based on a Supreme Court ruling in the case of Roe v. Wade. EFE-EPA/File

A wave of anti-abortion laws extending through the Midwest and South of the United States defy the legalization of abortion in force since 1973 based on a Supreme Court ruling.

Groups defending the reproductive rights of women say the new state laws, besides being "unconstitutional," are a concerted effort to force an annulment of the famous decision in the case of Roe v. Wade.