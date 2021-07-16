American DJ Steve Aoki is among 1 million people to have requested a place in the "DearMoon" project, headed by Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa, who is looking for eight companions with an artistic vocation for his scheduled 2023 Moon trip.
"We have received requests from 1 million people from 249 countries and territories, that is, basically from all over the world," Maezawa said Friday in a video posted on YouTube, in which he added that the selection is in the "final review process" of applications and submitted to some of the candidates.