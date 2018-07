Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) speaks to the press, as her attorney Michael Avenatti looks on, outside of federal court in New York City, New York, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio for allowing touching during striptease

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, immersed in a legal battle with United States President Donald Trump, was arrested in a strip club in Ohio for letting a client touch her during a performance, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

It is an act prohibited in many states of the country.