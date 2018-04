Afghan mother Jahantab Ahmadi (C-R), 25, holds her youngest child, three-month-old Khezran, while sittting with her husband and their other kids at a house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar 31, 2018 (issued Apr 1, 2018). EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

In a country where women normally grab headlines as victims of violence, the image of a young mother sitting on the floor and cradling her child while taking a university entrance exam has stunned Afghanistan, with people deeply moved by the story behind the photo.

Jahantab Ahmadi reached Nili, the provincial capital of Daikundi province, two weeks ago after walking for two hours followed by a 10-hour bus journey to sit a university entrance exam, taking along her three-month old child.