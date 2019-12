Though the usually traffic-clogged streets of this capital were all but empty Tuesday as Paraguayans gathered for Christmas Eve, a contingent of storytellers traveled the 20km (12mi) from Asuncion to Niños de Acosta Ñu Pediatric Hospital to brighten the spirits of youngsters forced to spend the holiday away from home.

More than 60 children are currently undergoing treatment at Acosta Ñu, the hospital's head of social services, Felicita Bert, told Efe.