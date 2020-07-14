Every day just after three in the afternoon, little Patricio escapes lockdown by going out onto his balcony to wait for his friend Percibald, who reads stories to him and his young neighbors.
Percibald García reads a story to children in the Tlatelolco neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico, 13 July 2020. EFE/José Pazos
Percibald García prepares to read a story to children in the Tlatelolco neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico, 13 July 2020. EFE/José Pazos
Percibald García speaks with a young girl after reading a story to children in the Tlatelolco neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico, 13 July 2020. EFE/José Pazos
Every day just after three in the afternoon, little Patricio escapes lockdown by going out onto his balcony to wait for his friend Percibald, who reads stories to him and his young neighbors.