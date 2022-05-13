An immersive experience in the Big Apple is giving fans of the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" the chance to step into its nightmare-inducing alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, which visitors enter via a narrow, crooked passageway overrun with root-like tendrils.
"Stranger Things: The Experience," which kicked off this month and will run in the New York City borough of Brooklyn until July 31, is a way for that streaming platform to whet viewers' appetites ahead of the May 27 premiere of the fourth season.