A 5-year-old boy died after being hit in the head by a stray bullet in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, on New Year's Eve and going five hours before his family was able to find a public hospital able to treat him, health officials said Tuesday.

Arthur Aparecido Bencid Silva died on Monday afternoon at a hospital in Taboao da Serra, a city in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area, the Sao Paulo Health Secretariat said.