People look for clues to get a reward hidden in a mural reproducing a 'Yellow Vests' version of Eugene Delacroix's 'Liberty Leading the People' by French crypto-artist Pascal Boyart in Paris, France, Jan 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A self-proclaimed "crypto-inspired" graffiti artist left many a Parisian on Tuesday searching for clues hidden in his latest creation: a mural reinterpreting a famous 19th-century canvass that contains a way to obtain 0.26 bitcoin ($1,056.39) on the occasion of the decentralized digital currency's 10th birthday.

"Liberty Guiding the People 2019," the work of French street artist Pascal Boyart, is an updated re-imagining of the 1830 piece of the same name by Romantic painter Eugène Delacroix that features the incarnation of Liberty leading protesters of the "Yellow Vest" movement currently sweeping across France instead of the July revolutionaries of yore, as documented by an epa-efe reporter.