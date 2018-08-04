The protests led by Bangladesh students against the lack of respect for traffic regulations and the many road accidents continued Saturday for the seventh straight day, especially in Dhaka, where the intensity of the demonstrations was on the rise and produced outbreaks of violence.
Students poured into Dhaka's streets for yet another day, after the heat of the protests cooled somewhat on Friday, which was a holiday. The teens occupied the main intersections of the capital and paralyzed traffic, an EFE reporter in the area observed.