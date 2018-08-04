Students block a car on Aug. 4, 2018, to check the vehicle's registration and the driver's license during a rally demanding safe roads on the seventh consecutive day of sometimes violent protests in Dhaka, Bangladesh. EFE-EPA/Monirul Alam

Protests led by Bangladesh students against the lack of respect for traffic regulations and the many road accidents continue Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, for the seventh straight day, especially in Dhaka, where the demonstrations have sometimes turned violent. EFE-EPA/Monirul Alam

Protests led by Bangladesh students against the lack of respect for traffic regulations and the many road accidents continue Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, for the seventh straight day, especially in Dhaka, where the demonstrations have sometimes turned violent. EFE-EPA/Monirul Alam

The protests led by Bangladesh students against the lack of respect for traffic regulations and the many road accidents continued Saturday for the seventh straight day, especially in Dhaka, where the intensity of the demonstrations was on the rise and produced outbreaks of violence.

Students poured into Dhaka's streets for yet another day, after the heat of the protests cooled somewhat on Friday, which was a holiday. The teens occupied the main intersections of the capital and paralyzed traffic, an EFE reporter in the area observed.