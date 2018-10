European Parliament member of the group of the Greens/European Free Alliance sit behind placards with the hashtag 'MeToo' during a debate to discuss preventive measures against sexual harassment and abuse in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct 25, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /PATRICK SEEGER

European Parliament member Bronis Rope from the Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance sits next to a placard with the hashtag MeToo (#MeToo) during a debate to discuss preventive measures against sexual harassment and abuse in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct 25, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/PATRICK SEEGER

A handbag stands next to a placard with the hashtag MeToo (#MeToo) during a debate to discuss preventive measures against sexual harassment and abuse in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct 25, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/PATRICK SEEGER

Sexism is bad for democracy but sexist conduct, bullying, harassment and gender-based violence are widespread in European parliaments, according to a study published on Tuesday.

The conclusions arrived at by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe found that 85 percent of women parliamentarians had suffered abuse.