Researchers observe one of the dead pigs used in their experiment in the Arizona desert to verify their belief that the official number of undocumented immigrants who have died after crossing the border from Mexico is nowhere near the real number. EFE-EPA/Jason de Leon/Courtesy Undocumented Migration Project

Scientists performing an experiment in the Arizona desert with bodies of dead pigs fear that the official number of undocumented immigrants who died after crossing the border from Mexico is nowhere near the real number.

"We're sure that many more people died in the desert and that we just never found their bodies," Jason de Leon, anthropologist and director of the Undocumented Migration Project (UMP), based at the University of Michigan, told EFE.