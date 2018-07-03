A group of international scientists have discovered a protein in mice which induces fear of predators by their smell, showing that the reaction is innate and not learned, as other research had suggested.

The study, carried out by scientists from Japan, the United States and China, concluded that certain odors trigger a reaction of the Trpa1 protein, which causes pain or discomfort and instantly warns the mice of potential danger, Dr Quinghua Liu, a professor at Tsukuba University in Japan, told EFE on Tuesday.