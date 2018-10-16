A health and life expectancy study published by an institute at the University of Washington (Seattle) suggests Spain in 2040 could enjoy the world's highest life expectancy with a potential average age of up to 87.4, a document released to Efe on Tuesday revealed.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the university said it had established Spain's current life expectancy was 82.9 years, placing the Iberian nation fourth in the world's life expectancy ranking out of 195 countries, behind Japan, Switzerland, and Singapore.