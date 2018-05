Photo provided on May 3, 2018 showing the head of the federation of Honduran independent sugarcane growers, Alejandro Abufele, during an interview with EFE in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Severe droughts in the southern Honduran provinces of Choluteca and Valle are an annual problem for sugarcane growers and other farmers, a situation exacerbated by poor water management.

Agricultural producers say the region is not reaping the benefits of the Choluteca River, which runs through the like-named province, due to deforestation and lack of a reservoir and because a sizable volume of water flows all the way to the Gulf of Fonseca, which Honduras shares with El Salvador and Nicaragua.