Working under the scorching sun, Marcos Morales takes a few last swings with his machete to cut sugarcane stalks before his lunch break, just like hundreds of other Guatemalan migrants working in the sugarcane region of Huixtla, in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

Before the sugarcane cutters can do their work, pre-harvest burning is carried out to make it easier to cut the stalks and to scare away snakes, some of which are poisonous.