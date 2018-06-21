Earth's northern hemisphere welcomed its longest day of the year early Thursday and, as ever, hundreds of people gathered at Stonehenge in southern England to celebrate the estival solstice and the coming of summer.

Stonehenge, a neolithic stone circle on a plain by the River Avon dating back as far as 3000-2000 BC, has in Western culture become synonymous with the summer solstice, when it attracts hordes of visitors, druids and spiritually-minded folk who spend the night by the ancient monument to watch the sunrise.