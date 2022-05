South Korean singer Seungri (C), a former member of BigBang, speaks to the media as he arrives for an arrest warrant hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, 13 January 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO/FILE

Seungri, a former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, leaving the Seoul Central District Court after a hearing in Seoul, South Korea, 13 January 2020 (issued 12 August 2021). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT/FILE

The South Korean Supreme Court ratified Thursday the sentence of one and a half years in prison handed down by a military court against singer Seungri, found guilty of nine different charges, including embezzlement and acting as a prostitution service mediator.

The high court said Seungri, 31, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, provided prostitution services for investors from Japan, Taiwan or Hong Kong between 2015 and 2016 to obtain investment for his nightclub and other businesses.