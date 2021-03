A drone shot of the posthumous tribute to Katherine Diaz in Tamanique, El Salvador 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Vladimir Chicas

A drone shot of the posthumous tribute to Katherine Diaz in Tamanique, El Salvador 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Vladimir Chicas

A surfer reacts during the posthumous tribute dedicated to Katherine Diaz in Tamanique, El Salvador 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Family and friends place photographs during the posthumous tribute dedicated to Katherine Diaz in Tamanique, El Salvador 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Dozens of local and foreign surfers on Tuesday held a ceremony at sea for Salvadoran Katherine Diaz, a 22-year-old sportswoman who died last week after being struck by lightning at a beach in El Salvador.

Dressed in white shirts with the image of Diaz, and carrying white roses, the surfers gathered before the waters of the Pacific Ocean and held a one-minute silence in honor of their fellow surfer. EFE-EPA